Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Harshit Srivastava Lala, was taken into custody for his controversial post on social media pertaining to Kanpur violence. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Harshit had shared inflammatory posts tantamount to creating hatred in the society as well as fanning trouble on the grounds of religion. The BJP Yuva Morcha leader was booked under different sections of the IPC dealing with hate posts as well as the IT Act. Kanpur police commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena said, the case against Harshit Srivastava alias Lala has been registered under Sections 295(A), 597, and 67 of the IT Act.

Police arrested BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Harshit Srivastava Lala, late on Tuesday night. BJP leader Deepak Singh said that Harshit will be produced before the court on Wednesday afternoon.