New Delhi: BJP workers under the leadership of Adesh Gupta staged a sit-in in front of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's house, including the residences of other ministers belonging to the AAP government, on Friday. The BJP supporters also burnt the effigy of AAP leaders including that of Manish Sisodia and demanded their removal from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet.

Delhi BJP's deputy president, Rajan Tiwari said, "We have been protesting at various places under the command of Delhi BJP's top leadership. We are protesting against the corruption that was committed under Delhi's new excise police. The Delhi BJP will keep on protesting till the campaign against corruption is brought to the logical conclusion."

Read: ED launches fresh raids in Delhi in Excise Policy case

Delhi BJP's president Adesh Gupta, taking a flay at the Delhi CM, said, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has failed to give a reply on corruption in the excise policy. Besides, Delhi's education model is also marred in corruption."