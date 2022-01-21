Agra: A group of BJP workers put up an intense demonstrations in front of a hotel where BJP national president JP Nadda was holding a meeting to discuss poll strategies on Friday. The protesters demanded removal of candidature of Jalesar MLA Sanjeev Diwakar from the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. They further announced that they would see the MLA defeated in the elections at any cost, if he contests the elections, noting the MLA had neglected them

on Friday, Nadda was on a visit to Agra to discuss poll strategies and sharing insights with workers in the region. Raising slogans of 'BJP tujhse bair nahi, Sanjeev teri khair nahi (No hatred towards BJP, but Sanjeev won't be saved)", scores of BJP workers gathered in front of the hotel located on Fatehabad Road, where Nadda held the meeting.

Nadda, on the other hand, reached Agra on Friday afternoon, and after performing Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva in the Rajeshwar temple, he started the meeting, attended by office-bearers of 40 assembly seats, such as Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, and Manpuri Lok Sabha constituencies.

The BJP president also inaugurated the party's door-to-door campaign. Nadda was scheduled to reach Agra on 10 am, but due to fog-induced lack of visibility, reached about three hours later.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are slated to kick off from February 10 and go on till March 7. The polls will be conducted through a total of seven phases.