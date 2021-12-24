Amethi: Bharatiya Janata Party workers and Jais Municipal President and his son allegedly thrashed some women who came to meet Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani regarding the problem of water on Friday.

However, this incident occurred before the arrival of Union Minister Smriti Irani in the program.

Union Minister was about to inaugurate several projects in a program organized on Friday in Jais town of Amethi.

The women of ward number 9 of the area reached the venue to complain about the shortage of water with a box of water.

Jais Municipality President Mahesh Sonkar and his son Bhanu Sonkar reached the spot and it is alleged that both of them beat up the women.

Later, the police intervened and settled the matter.

One of the women, Sushma said, "The father and son dragged me by holding my hand in the program. We were going to the minister Smriti Irani to complain about the water shortage problem as I am tired of filling water in buckets since my wedding because there is no water available in our area."

