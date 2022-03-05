Imphal (Manipur): Violence marred the second phase of assembly elections in Manipur as a BJP worker was shot dead early Saturday morning in Wangjing Wangkhei in Wangjing-Tentha constituency.

The deceased has been identified as Leimapokpam Amuba Singh (25), a police official said. Amuba Singh received three bullets to his belly and was rushed to Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal but succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

Singh, along with other BJP activists, had gone to the residence of the Congress worker in the early hours in Thoubal district to tell him to stop campaigning as the stipulated time for it was over, the police official said.

During an altercation over the issue, he allegedly fired at Singh, who was then taken to a hospital in the district and later referred to Raj Medicity in Imphal, the official added. The Congress activist, who is yet to be arrested, was also injured after the visiting BJP workers hurled stones at him when Singh was shot, he added.

In a separate incident, unknown persons burned down the house of one Rakesh Naorem at Tentha under Wangjing-Tentha constituency on the intervening night of March 4 and 5. Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am in 22 constituencies across six districts. In another incident, unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said. The incident took place on Friday night, hours before the second phase of the assembly elections was to begin, they said.

Nobody was injured in the blast triggered by two masked persons, who came in a two-wheeler, a police officer said. Bijoy, who was expelled from the saffron party last month for six years on disciplinary grounds, told reporters, “The attack might be a threat… to make me politically silent.” Further investigation is underway.

With agency inputs