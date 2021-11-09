Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Ajay Sharma was shot at by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday in the Phaphamau area of the district. Sharma is the District Vice-President of BJP farmers cell.

Following the incident, the victim's relatives immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital wherein he is being treated for his injuries. However, the family did not lodge a complaint with the police.

According to police, the BJP worker was injured due to bullet injuries in the stomach and shoulders. Further probe is underway.

Panic prevailed in the area following the shooting incident.