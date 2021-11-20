Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief urges party workers to impart lessons of nationalism to Dalits in Uttar Pradesh by having tea with them, and make them understand the importance of nationalism over caste and cast their vote accordingly. Swatantra Dev Singh made the appeal in Lucknow at the party’s OBC Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan [Society Representatives of OBCs] and the Vaishya Vyapari Sammelan.

At the gathering, the state BJP chief told the audience to have tea with 10 to 100 Dalit families in their neighbourhoods and villages to inform them that voting is not done in the name of caste, region and money but it should be done in the name of rashtravaad [nationalism].He stressed the need to promote nationalism since it augurs for the state and country as well.

He also urged the party workers to work hard to complete the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. BJP government has to be formed after the completion of Ram Temple in the 2022 elections. The state president believes that if the construction is completed, the saffron party would emerge victorious in the 2022 UP elections.

From the statements of Dev, the leaders of the party will impart lessons of nationalism to the Dalits over tea and breakfast. To return to power in the state, it is necessary that the BJP should bring Dalits to its side, said sources

It is learnt that even the ticket distribution would be made on the basis of caste equations in various constituencies to win big.

