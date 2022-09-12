Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday stated that BJP will return in power in Tripura as well as in Haryana in the assembly elections scheduled in these states in 2023 and 2024. Deb filed nomination papers for the Tripura's sole Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Manik Saha. Manik replaced Deb as the chief minister in May this year.

“Through our collective efforts, the BJP will form the government again in Tripura in 2023 and in Haryana in 2024. I have been working in Tripura since 2015 and will continue to with the party leadership to achieve the “target 2047” for the country,” Deb said.

While filing his papers, Deb was accompanied by Manik, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, MP Rebati Tripura, cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior leaders of ruling party.

Deb thanked all the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for keeping their trust on him in nominating him as Rajya Sabha candidate. “The party has kept its faith on me and nominated my name as Rajya Sabha candidate and also given the responsibility as in-charge of Haryana. I express my gratitude to all the people of Tripura”. Deb said he will spend 15 days in each state to review the affairs of the party.