Gorakhpur: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday claimed that the party will win a thumping majority in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"The Opposition is absolutely dejected. The Opposition leaders are not getting any issue in the elections. The people of Uttar Pradesh are completely satisfied with the work of the double engine government of the BJP. On March 10 our government is going to be formed once again with a thumping majority," said Nadda while addressing a press conference today.

Nadda also stated that he's seen the enthusiasm of voters in fovour of the BJP. The people have made up their minds to vote for development, security and prosperity, said Nadda, lauding PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the developmental works. He added, "The BJP has worked for the empowering of the poor, women, and the youth."

"There has been development in Uttar Pradesh with the new spring. I am happy that Atal Medical University is being built in Gorakhpur, All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started, he added.

Notably, Gorakhpur Urban and Gorakhpur Rural constituencies will go to the polls in phase six of the elections. The BJP chief slammed the Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, stating that the state during his tenure had gone on the path of destruction.

"In Uttar Pradesh, on one side there are people walking towards destruction, and on the other had there are people walking towards development. Yadav has no objection if UP walks on the path of destruction to get power," he said.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase of the elections in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10.

