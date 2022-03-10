Imphal: BJP will get the required numbers to form the government in the state, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh after receiving the certificate for winning the Manipur Assembly elections on Thursday.

The Chief Minister won from the Heingang constituency, which he won for the fifth consecutive term since 2002.

"We are saying this from the very beginning. The BJP is going to form its own government in Manipur this time," he said thanking the people of the state and BJP top brass for the guidance.

However, Singh indicated that the National People's Party (NPP) will not be a part of the Manipur government this time. "There is no harm from the NPF and we are going to fulfil the coalition dharma with NPF. I don't think NPP will be a part of the government with us," Singh said.

In 2017, BJP could win only 21 seats compared to 28 seats of Congress. However, smaller parties like NPP, NPF, LJP and TMC lent support to the saffron party to form the government in Manipur. Five years down the line, BJP's relationship with the NPP strained and both the parties fielded candidates on their own this time.

With the saffron party winning 11 seats and leading in 13 other seats till 3.30 pm on Thursday, BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in Manipur.

According to the data of the Election Commission of India, the saffron party has already won 11 seats and leading in 13 others while Opposition Congress could win only two seats so far and leading in one seat till 3.30 pm.

The Janta Dal (United) (JDU) has also upped its performance and won three seats and leading in another two seats. The NPP has won two seats and leading in four others. The Naga People's Front has won one seat and leading in four other seats, the statistics of the ECI said.

