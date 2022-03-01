Bikaner (Rajasthan): Union Minister and in charge of Punjab assembly polls, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who reached Bikaner for a day's visit on Tuesday said he was confident of BJP's performance in the Punjab assembly polls.

During the Punjab assembly election, Shekhawat said, BJP workers were not even allowed to enter villages and cities, as a fallout of the farmer protests. "But, the people of Punjab welcomed our workers and also supported BJP candidates during this election," he said.

The election, he said, was fought keeping in mind the "unity, security, and integrity of the country". "The BJP will surely perform well in the Punjab assembly elections. But, then it will not be fair to comment on Punjab election because the fate of the candidates has been sealed in EVMs," he said.

Commenting on the evacuation of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine, Shekhawat, said, "The Union government is fully committed to bringing back students from the war zone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is overseeing the operation and he has deputed four Cabinet Ministers for carrying out airlifting operations."

Shekhawat also commented on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's introduction of an old pension scheme again in the state. "Rajasthan is among the list of highest debt-ridden states in the country. Besides, a shortfall in revenue has also been reported. Just mere announcement of pension scheme won't do much," he said.