Mumbai (Maharashtra) : BJP will contest Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in 2024 in alliance with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in Maharashtra. The election will be fought under joint leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis in the state. We are prepared to win 45 Lok Sabha seats and more than 200 Assembly seats too. This has been claimed by Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday.