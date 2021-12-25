Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will change the Constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024.

Speaking during Jan Jagran Abhiyan here, Singh stated that Congress has a fight with the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Congress leader reiterated that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism.

"Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef," the Congress leader said.

"Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. If BJP is voted back to power in 2024, they will first change the constitution and end reservation," he added.

The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation programme, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre.

ANI