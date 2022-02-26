Ballia: Mukesh Sahni, national president of the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) has threatened the BJP government at the Centre in case it failed to grant reservation to the Nishad Samaj.

"If the Nishad Samaj did not get a reservation, then the union government will be trouble in 2024," Sahni said while addressing an election rally at SC College ahead of the fourth phase of assembly elections.

A Cabinet Minister in the Bihar government and a BJP ally, Sahni had been vocal against the BJP of late over the demand of reservation to his community.

While supporting the Congress in the UP polls, Sahni said, "Our fight is for a reservation to Nishads".

Sahni alleged that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister "talk of giving reservation to Nishad Samaj during elections, but then forget about it later".

He said, "government of Yogis and Modi will fall" in UP.

Sahni also accused the Election Commission of "rejecting the nominations of half of the candidates who came forward to contest the elections on the Vikasheel party".