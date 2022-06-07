New Delhi: The BJP high command as part of the course correction measures has asked party spokespersons to exercise restraint and mind their language while participating in a TV debate or briefing scribes belonging to different media organisations. The saffron party has issued new guidelines following the backlash, especially from Arab countries the BJP received when the party spokesperson kicked up a row by making an offending statement against Prophet Mohammed. The BJP's move came following the disparaging remarks made by expelled party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed.

The BJP has issued instructions to all its party leaders, including spokespersons, that before joining the TV debates or giving statements in the public domain, the party representatives should be careful about their language. The casual approach of the party leaders while speaking to the media or taking part in a TV debate, giving out wrong or distorted statements as well as indiscipline will not be tolerated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Muslim countries. Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious head.