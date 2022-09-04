Patna: The political uproar continues in Bihar, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to make RCP Singh the Eknath Shinde of Bihar and isolate the Janata Dal-United (JDU) party. The statement of the Chief Minister came during the national executive council meeting of (JDU) that was held here in Patna on Sunday.

National President of the party Rajiv Ranjan Singh chaired the meeting. "The meeting of the National Council of Janata Dal-United was held under the chairmanship of the National President of the party, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Babu, in the Karpuri auditorium located in the Bihar State JDU office," the party official said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a string of the party leaders participated in the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday while addressing the same national executive council meeting Nitish Kumar claimed that BJP would not cross the tally of 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if all opposition parties at the national level unitedly contested the next general elections in 2024.

"If all (opposition) parties fight together, the BJP will be bundled out for about 50 seats. I am devoting myself to that drive," he said. "BJP would try to disturb the communal amity in the country for electoral gains and there was an urgent need to remain cautious to defeat their sinister design," he noted following the upcoming visit of union Minister Amit Shah to the state.

"Our vote bank is intact but due to conspiracy hatched by BJP, the number of seats of JD(U) got reduced in 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. I was not prepared to become Chief Minister again after the number of seats of JD(U) got reduced due to conspiracy of BJP in last Bihar assembly elections," he said.