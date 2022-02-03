New Delhi: Slamming the BJP a day after a similar attack by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra on Thursday said the government wanted to "alter the history" since recalling India's past of secularism makes them "very very insecure".

"They are fearful of the future and they mistrust the present. The President spoke about freedom fighters who secured India's rights. But this is just lip service," she said in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address given a day earlier.

The TMC MP continued with her attack on the government and said it wanted to control people by getting into their lives and their minds. "You fear a future India which is comfortable in its own skin, which is comfortable with conflicting realities... You are not content with just the vote, you want to get inside our heads, inside our homes, to tell us what to eat, what to wear, who to love. But your fear alone cannot keep the future at bay," she said.

On the president's address, she said it was an assessment of the government with which she "vehemently disagreed". "What is the kind of republic we want, what is our idea of India? Would Netaji have approved of Dharma Sansad?" Moitra was not allowed to complete her speech by the speaker, who asked her to "speak with love and not so much anger".

Earlier in the day, Moitra had tweeted a dare saying that she wanted to give early heads up to the BJP to get their "heckler team" ready for her speech in Lok Sabha today. "Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too," Moitra tweeted.