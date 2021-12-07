New Delhi: Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) accused Bharatiya Janata Party of turning Gandhi's India into Godse's India, while addressing a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday.

Mehbooba Mufti was referring to the recent incident when action was taken against youths those who cheered for Pakistan during the India-Pakistan cricket match held at Agra.

Mufti said, "During Vajpayee's era the citizens of Pakistan use to cheer for India and Indians use to cheer for Pakistan. I remember a cricket match between India and Pakistan where former Pak President Pervez Musharraf also praised the then Indian captain M.S. Dhoni. Have never seen a greater statesman other than Vajpayee. He visited Pakistan twice. He knew dialogue is the way forward."

"But some days ago in Agra, when some youngsters cheered for the Pakistan cricket team during a match with India, not a single lawyer was ready to take their case....it feels like Gandhi's India is turning into Godse's India," she added.

Mufti also urged the Centre to restore Article 370 and Article 35A and said that Kashmir cannot be controlled by using muscle power.

Further, she added, "It took India 200 years to get independence from the British, and BJP took 70 years to remove Article 370 unconstitutionally. We may take 70 months but we will compel the Indian government to return not only Article 370 but resolve the Kashmir issue as well for which our youth sacrificed their lives."

In August 2019, the central government scrapped Article 370, which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Read: BJP creates 'proxy parties' to push through legislations: Mehbooba Mufti