Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday hit out at the BJP alleging that the saffron party was trying to divide the society and disrupt communal harmony. Speaking at Bathukamma Saree Distribution initiative at Kammarpalli Balkonda, about 160 km from here, she advised the BJP to look at the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in respecting all the religions alike in the state.

"BJP is trying to divide the society and disrupt communal harmony," she alleged. While drawing a comparison between KCR and the BJP government at the Centre, she said that Rao gave over two lakh government posts and more than a million jobs to the youth and asked what the BJP gave to the nation.

Comparing the administrations of Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, Kavitha said, "In Uttar Pradesh a mere 70 lakh people among 23 crore population are getting pension whereas in Telangana with four crore population, the state government provided around 48 lakh pensions ranging from Rs 2,016 to Rs 3,016 per month." Kavitha urged the women to question the BJP leadership about the "state of massive price rise and unemployment" in the country. (PTI)