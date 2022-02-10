Goa: As few days left for the Goa assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been using all in its 'arsenal' for achieving success in the election. The state with forty assembly seats will go to the polls on February 14. In the last-minute efforts, the saffron party has put its senior leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President JP Nadda, and others for campaigning purposes in Goa.

Now, the fight for Goa assembly elections has entered into an interesting phase. The BJP is in power in Goa for the past 10 years and to 'unseat' them the fight instead of becoming 'triangular' has become 'multi-pronged', with the entry of Trinamool Congress (TMC) into the fray.

Due to the shutdown of mines, tourism, and others, the financial condition of Goa, in terms of revenue generation, has badly been affected. Rising unemployment is another cause for worry. In such a situation, the opposition parties in order to woo voters, are promising to increase the job avenues in Goa as well as open the closed mines.

For the past ten years, Goa has been reeling under unemployment as well as the closure of Casinos and mines is another cause of concern. These factors have hit the revenue generation of the state. Nonetheless, the saffron party in Goa has failed to provide solutions to the 'chronic problem' of Goa.

The BJP in its manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', has announced 10 big promises to be fulfilled if the party comes to power in Goa again. Several of its senior leaders are trying to woo voters by highlighting what has been promised in the Sankalp Patra. That's why Union minister Nitin Gadkari whose ministry did several works in the field of infrastructure development, was entrusted with the responsibility to release the party manifesto in Goa. The BJP has also announced in its manifesto that the party will focus on poverty alleviation and the promotion of the tourism sector in Goa in a big way.

Besides, the saffron party is also saying that to keep the prices of diesel and petrol under check; especially for the coastal state, the maximum cess (tax) on fuel that is its outer limit will be fixed. The BJP has been contemplating starting Welfare Fund after the name of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikkar. Although, the party didn't give the ticket to the late Chief Minister's son Utpal Parikkar as per his choice. Hence, Utpal Parkkar is fighting Goa election as an Independent candidate.

Similarly, opposition parties such as Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are adopting different election strategies to attract voters to their fold. But the Congress party is facing more challenges compared to previous elections. Several of its MLAs left the party to join the opponents' camp. Congress also does not have a strong CM-face to project, in comparison to BJP. Hence, the Congress party is facing a 'leadership crisis' in Goa, whereas BJP has projected Pramod Sawant as the CM-face, besides, the saffron party has also offered the 'double-engine' government in Goa, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is also being observed that this multi-pronged fight in Goa has been extending the benefit to BJP, instead of any 'harm' to the party. These three opposition parties such as Congress, AAP and TMC are 'eating into' each other's votes. Hence, helping the BJP indirectly.

Besides, the outsider versus insiders' voice has become prominent in Goa assembly polls. APP and TMC parties didn't have cadre in Goa and they are bringing leaders and workers from Delhi, Punjab, and Bengal.

Talking to ETV Bharat, BJP election in charge, CT Ravi, said, "BJP is not facing any loss due to TMC, AAP, and Congress. On other hand, Congress is experiencing challenges due to TMC and AAP. Last year also AAP was in the fray but the party failed to open its account. AAP even forfeited its personal deposit. These parties are either on posters or in air."

"BJP is the only party grounded in Goa whereas Congress, TMC, and APP are just on posters. When the Congress party failed to keep its flock together in such a situation what it (Congress) expects from the people of Goa. BJP can give momentum to progress in Goa with the help of double-engine government," added CT Ravi.