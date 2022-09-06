Agartala (Tripura): BJP tribal wing state president Bikash Debbarma has claimed that he has received death threats from an unidentified caller. The alleged threats came ahead of the village committee election of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). An FIR was registered at the West Agartala police station on Monday based on the complaint lodged by Bikash Debbarma, who is president of Tripura BJP Janajati Morcha (tribal wing).

In his complaint, Bikash alleged that a person from an unknown number called and threatened to eliminate him. The caller used provocative language and made repeated threats to kill him.“I received a threat call from an unknown number with 83XXXXXX on Monday around 10.10 am, who apparently threatened to kill me and my family members," said Bikash in his police complaint.

He further said that any threat such as this is not a small matter and it should be taken seriously as the caller has criminal intentions. On the issue, BJP general secretary Janajati Morcha Devid Debbarma claimed that some vested interests hatched this conspiracy as they are obviously afraid of BJP leadership.