Kolkata(West Bengal): West Bengal Bhartiya Janta Party is planning to adopt a new strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP to bank on social media campaigning in Bengal since the party captured power at the Centre in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with an aggressive social media campaign. Now, it is going to train Bengal party leaders in using social media platforms to the party's advantage.

Actually, BJP's social media propaganda about the Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi reached the 'aam aadmi' much before other political parties. Ten years down the line, even in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party is going to adopt the same strategy to score big in Bengal LS polls.

To start with, special training camps on social media will be conducted for the party's top leadership, MLAs and MPs, and the booth level workers across West Bengal. "BJP's social media cell will be handling the training program to impart advantages of social media to boost party's prospects," said party sources.

Confirming the same, BJP state-in-charge of the social media cell, Ujjwal Pareek, said, "I have been in charge of social media in the state since 2014. Social media also played an important role in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Out of 6 crore voters in the state, 4 crore are directly and indirectly involved with social media these days. Our main objective is to reach out to the BJP workers on social media in West Bengal. For 2024 Lok Sabha polls, more attention will be paid to social media campaign."

"In the 2019 Lok Sabha, the BJP won 18 seats in the state. Social media cells were instrumental in achieving it. This time also the party will garner more seats through social media campaigning," Parek added.

The BJP sources also claimed that the party has always been very strong on the social media front. The BJP has special teams on social media in all districts, mandals, and power centers at different levels. They will play a key role in campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.