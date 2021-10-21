New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party has resolved to organise 'intellectual conferences' across the nation to promote the work done by the saffron party for the Other Backward Class, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) since 2014.

The conference will kick start on October 22 from Delhi and will move to other places across the country. During the conference, the saffron party will throw light on the works done by the BJP for the backward classes including the implementation of OBC Act passed by the Parliament and other development programs.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman lashed out at the UPA government and said that the work done by the Modi's government for the welfare of backward classes in the last seven years has not even been done by the UPA government at the Centre in the last 50 years.

Laxman said, "27 OBC ministers have been given a place in the Union Cabinet. Apart from this, 12 scheduled castes, eight scheduled tribe ministers, 11 women ministers, and five ministers from minority groups have also been inducted into the cabinet of the Modi government,"

He also claimed that the Modi government has given 10% reservation for the upper castes on economic basis, which has not been given by other governments so far.

When asked whether the conferences are being organized in view of upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, the leader replied, "Bharatiya Janata Party does not make any strategy for the sake of elections. Party is continuously working for the backward classes for the last seven years. Presidents and members of OBC and ST-SC Morchas have been deployed in every district and block in Uttar Pradesh. They will hold a conference and will explain to the people about the schemes of the government for backward classes."

