New Delhi: To mark the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to organise programmes to highlight 'good governance' and 'welfare of the poor'.

On May 30, the NDA government will complete 8 years in power and preparations are on to celebrate it in grand style. The saffron party has prepared a 26-page booklet titled 'A Report to the Nation' detailing all the schemes which have been run by the Modi government for the last 8 years.

The government will showcase its achievements to the public in the form of a campaign. This booklet will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda and many senior BJP leaders on May 30. The same booklet will be released at the state-level on May 31 and June 1 by the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states.

It will be followed by a public outreach programme over 10 days though the celebrations will continue for five days more. Each day of the exercise has been dedicated to specific segments of the society such as farmers, women, SCs, STs, OBCs, weaker sections, urban poor and others. Under the campaign, the BJP has earmarked three days each for highlighting the welfare programmes focusing on minorities and tribals.

From June 6 to 8, the party will reach out to minorities under the programme-- 'Interacting with Minorities'. The party's minority cell members will meet people from minority communities and inform them about the community specific welfare programmes undertaken by the Modi government.

From June 3 to 5, 'Birsa Munda Vishwas Rally and Tribal Mela' will be held in Ranchi, where BJP's tribal leaders, including MPs, will highlight the government's efforts for the uplift of the tribal communities. Tribal fairs will be organised in all scheduled tribe dominated districts across the country.

The BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha, has been tasked with organising 'Prabhat pheri' during which young volunteers will hold early morning processions highlighting the achievements of the Modi government. The BJYM will also take out 'Vikas Tirath' bike rallies in all districts where local MLAs and MPs will also participate.

The party will also reach out to the vast scheduled caste community in a big way with a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mau. All senior dalit leaders of the party, including MPs and MLAs, will attend the rally.

The BJP will underline its unwavering commitment to the poor with emphasis on 'Seva' (service) all through the campaign, according to the booklet. A campaign song and website will also be launched during the exercise.

