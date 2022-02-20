Haridwar: Once again taking a sharp dig against the BJP, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said if BJP once again comes into power after the election, the party will offer a post of 'Danga Mantri' (Violence minister), and an order for the same has come from Nagpur. Rakesh who is on a one-day visit to Haridwar made these comments while interacting with the media on Sunday.

BJP to float a post for 'Danga Mantri' if comes in power : Rakesh Tikait

"A post of Danga Mantri will be created if they (BJP) come back to power, an order from Nagpur has already come. In the upcoming days, he (Danga Mantri) will work under CM, while Home Minister will be relegated to the third position."

Rakesh Tikait, while alerting the public given the elections, said that they should not get caught in false promises. The words like Hindu-Muslim, Jinnah, Pakistan, come on parole for two and a half months. "People should not get trapped in these things too much. They need to raise questions like employment opportunities, condition of laborers during Corona, health facilities before the candidates when they visit them asking for votes," he added.

