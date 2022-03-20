Lucknow: The leader of the BJP Legislature in Uttar Pradesh will be officially selected in the meeting to be held on March 24 in Lok Bhavan, followed by the oath-taking ceremony of the CM's cabinet a day later, sources said. It is almost certain that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be made the leader of the legislature party in the meeting which, according to sources, will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The BJP secured a sweeping win in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 Assembly Elections with a total of 255 MLAs elected from different assembly seats. All these ministers, all of whom will be present in the meeting, will also be provided with the portfolios after the swearing-in ceremony. Among these, a senior MLA will suggest the name of the leader of legislature as a part of the formal procedure. Once all these MLAs give their approval to the suggested name, the name of the CM candidate will be finalised.

