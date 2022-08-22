Patna: Ahead of the two days special session of the Bihar legislative assembly and council, BJP has called their legislative party meeting to elect the leader of opposition in the both houses. After the split in Bihar NDA, BJP would be sitting in opposition as chief minister Nitish Kumar has formed the new government with RJD and other constituents.

Bihar BJP legislature party meeting would be held on August 23 in which discussion would take place on who would give a "befitting reply" to the government in both houses. According to the sources in the BJP, the central leadership is mulling Vijay Kumar Sinha as the leader of the opposition in the assembly and Naval Kishore Yadav in Council.

Vijay Kumar Sinha is presently the speaker of the assembly, however, after the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, he is set to get replaced. No confidence motion has already been moved against the present speaker.

“Recently the core committee meeting of the BJP was held in the national capital in which these two names were discussed for the post. The final decision would be taken by BJP national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah. Vijay Kumar Sinha and Naval Kishore Yadav are the front runners for the post in assembly and council respectively,” a senior BJP official told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

Other names floating in the political corridor are Samrat Choudhry and Sanjeev Chourasia. For the post of speaker, RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary is the front runner whereas in council MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur is a certainty. RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav on other hand came up with the statement that the present speaker should immediately resign from the post as no-confidence motion has moved against him.

“He has no right to occupy that post as a no-confidence motion has been moved against him. The deputy speaker would administer the proceedings of the assembly as per rule. To maintain the dignity of the post, he must resign immediately. Grand Alliance has 164 MLAs and we have enough numbers,” RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said.

Meanwhile, RJD has also called their legislature party meeting at 10, Circular Road residence on August 23 ahead of the special session. The meeting also assumes significance as several RJD ministers have made the headlines ever since cabinet expansion has taken place. Agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh's name has cropped up in rice scam whereas cooperative department minister Surendra Yadav used expletives during a presser.

Two days back, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav issued a code of conduct to the RJD quota minister and those issues would also be discussed during the legislature party meeting. On August 24 and 25, special sessions had been called for both houses.