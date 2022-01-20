KOLKATA: Infighting is brewing in the West Bengal unit of BJP and pressure is on the party's central leadership to take disciplinary action against the rebel state leaders, which includes a union minister. But keeping in mind the results of the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, the central leadership of the saffron camp has decided to put its decision on the West Bengal rebel leaders on hold till the polls for these five states are over and results announced. Till then, the major challenge for the state BJP is to keep the flames of insurrection against the current state committee which remains valid till March this year.

A BJP source said that a telephone call has come from the office of BJP's national president, JP Nadda to the party MP and Union Minister of State for Shipping Shantanu Thakur, who is virtually heading the rebel group. In the telephone call, Thakur has been asked to maintain silence till March, after the election results for five states are announced and that the party high command will give him a patient hearing.

At the same time, the party high command, after March will also examine the complaints received by them against the rebel leaders. Already a senior member of the current state committee has sent a list of rebel leaders to the party high command. Former BJP state general secretary in West Bengal, Syantan Basu told ETV Bharat that it is unwise to brand them as rebel leaders. "We just want to unite all experienced leaders in a platform," he said.

It is learnt that already the rebel faction has started its activities in all the 42 organisational districts in the state. They are organising tea parties where they are inviting all leaders who have been removed from different committees recently.

Also Read: RSS leadership intervenes to halt infighting within West Bengal BJP ranks