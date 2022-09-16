Lucknow: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidates will field its candidates in the ensuing municipal elections in all the Muslim majority areas across the state. Party sources said it did not field any candidate in about 300 wards where the Muslims are a majority.

The decision follows the deliberations of the party's Minority front meet which concluded Friday. It was decided during the meet that the party would try and increase its penetration among Muslim population as well in the state.

After winning the 2022 Assembly elections, our party had carried out a seat by seat analysis and had established that about 8 per cent of Muslims across the state had voted for us, sources said.

Also read: SC directs to conduct municipal elections in Nagaland by January 2023

To name a few, Kalbe Abid Ward in Lucknow, Chamanganj Ward in Kanpur, and Hussainabad Ward in Lucknow where the Muslim population outnumbers others had been out of the party's grasp by default.

We have an activate minority wing and we have drawn certain outreach programs in our meeting. We hope our measures will favour us in the ensuing civic polls. As regards to the demography, the Muslim population in the municipal areas account for 20 per cent and is expected to be directly proportionate to the electorate.