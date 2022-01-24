New Delhi: BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday announced that the party will contest 65 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly election. Speaking to the media, Nadda said that the Punjab Lok Congress will contest in 37 seats. Interestingly, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh will contest the polls as the junior alliance partner of BJP. Nadda also said that Samyukta Akali Dal-Dhindsa will contest in 15 seats.

"If Punjab is stable then the country will be stable. The country can never forget the contribution of Punjab in defence and food security. Punjab has always fulfilled the expectations of the people of the country," he added.

Pointing out Punjab's strategic significance as a border state Nadda said that for the security of the country, it was necessary to have a "stable and strong government" in the state. "We know how Pakistan's actions have been for our country. We have seen there that there are attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons," said Nadda.

"I was an army in western command and there is not a single day when firing didn't happen from across the border and that is what I try to convince Mr Sidhu regarding security issues in Punjab," said Singh.

