New Delhi: Acknowledging the alarming surge in both Covid and Omicron cases across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for e-rallies ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. For this, BJP's IT cell and other office-bearers have been brainstorming on ways to strengthen their vote bank through online rallies, while also intending to reach the remote areas of the country without risking the violation of Covid protocols.

It is further leant that the Election Commission had met all the political parties of Uttar Pradesh and sought advice on the matter. The suggestions offered by the political leaders in this meeting implied that it would be best if the elections are held at the decided time without being postponed, although the surge in the Covid cases is also a matter of concern.

Therefore, while taking both factors into consideration, the party decided to adopt the techniques of e-campaigns and rallies. In the last Bihar assembly elections also, the BJP had conducted the maximum number of e-rallies executed through technology. Enthused by the success it saw after these rallies, the party has once again started these preparations for Uttar Pradesh as well.

Although the public gatherings have not yet been totally chucked out of the campaign agenda, the BJP is also focusing on digital campaigns in these rallies. The initial preparations for creating these digital campaigns have been initiated on a large scale. The rallies involving 1000 to 50000 people are being devised in a way that may include the Prime Minister as well as some other leaders.

According to party sources, more than 35000 workers are being trained to incorporate the online infrastructure for the digital campaign in the party headquarters, state headquarters as well as district headquarters. The new software has also been designed to conduct virtual rallies and virtual worker conferences to be held from the state to the districts, as well as for webinars, meetings, and rallies.

The information was shared by an official of BJP's IT cell on the condition of anonymity. If the situation of Corona worsens, then along with the door-to-door campaign, the party will launch this massive digital campaign, aiming at maximum effort to connect with the vote bank, the source informed.

Also read: BJP scared of losing UP polls, so trying to defer it, says Bhupesh Bhagel