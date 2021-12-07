Kolkata: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to be given to the West Bengal government to ensure a free and fair municipal elections in Kolkata. The BJP alleged that it has been receiving threats, members are being beaten up and forced to withdraw the candidates from the upcoming polls.

It said that adequate security development should be there in light of the targeted widespread post poll violence that occurred in May.

Senior Advocate Meneka Guruswamy, appearing for the BJP, mentioned the matter before the bench led by Chief justice of India NV Ramana. The court said that it will look into the matter. "These are all election matters where the battle to be fought on the ground," said the court.

In its plea, the party has told the court that its five candidates have been threatened by the "TMC goons" and they have filed a complaint regarding that. BJP said that it has made several representations to the state also regarding deployment of central police forces as they are being threatened which "cast grave infractions on the constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair and democratic election".

It sought directions to be given to West Bengal to provide security to the candidates so that they can participate and campaign for the elections as candidates. It has also sought quick actions on the complaints registered by it against the TMC members.

A similar plea was filed by Trinamool Congress also for the upcoming Tripura municipal polls. It had alleged attacks by BJP members and threats to withdraw its candidates. The court had given directions to deploy forces and security to the candidates. The matter is pending before a Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench.