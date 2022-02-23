Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Bharatiya Janata Party is attracting ridicule after the party's state president K Annamalai claimed that the BJP had emerged as the third largest party in the recently concluded civic elections in Tamil Nadu, even as data shows the saffron party had almost no takers in the southern state.

"@BJP4TamilNadu today has won in areas where we haven’t had a public representative before. We are officially the 3rd largest party after DMK & AIADMK in TN. Sincerely thank our brave & hardworking Karyakarta’s for their ground work and all of our leaders for their inspiration," Annamalai announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

Following it, BJP leaders in the Centre began congratulating their Tamil Nadu counterparts on the "unprecedented victory". Union Minister G Kishan Reddy thanked the "Tamil Makkal for reposing their faith in the BJP" and said the "unprecedented victory of our party is a testament to the growing popularity of BJP in TN". Even PM Narendra Modi, according to Annamalai, called him and congratulated him and appreciated the "hard work of all of our Karyakartas".

As expected, this has left many in disbelief and invited ridicule from the Congress. For, it was the Congress, a constituent of the ruling DMK-led secular alliance, which emerged as the third largest party in terms of seat share. Significantly, both the Congress and the BJP contested independently in 2011.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls were held for a total of 12,838 wards comprising 21 City Corporations and 394 Municipalities, and 489 Town Panchayats. For all its tall claims, the BJP had won 22 (1.6 per cent) of the 1,374 Corporation wards, while bagging just 56 (1.5 per cent) of the 2,843 wards in the Municipalities. At Town Panchayat level the saffron party clinched 230 (3 per cent) of the 7,621 seats. In total BJP won 308 (2.4 per cent) of the 12,838 seats that went for polls. The BJP won most of the seats from Kanyakumari where it has a presence. Even there, the BJP securing the seats was primarily due to the Congress, DMK and CPI(M) contesting on their own.

After Annamalai's huge claim, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan on Twitter slammed the BJP for their sweeping statement. The minister shared a few stats along with his tweet: "If today's results (e.g. 1/200 in Chennai, 1/100 in Madurai) in the TN Urban local body polls are really the "victory" that the BJP strives for...Then I wish them perpetual good fortune & hope the leadership stays in place "permanently" as they ADMK used to say of their Amma."

In his following tweet, he wrote, "Stealers Wheel - Stuck In The Middle With You (1972). Well I don't know why I came here tonight. I've got the feeling that something ain't right….Clowns to the left of me! Jokers to the right! Here I am, stuck in the middle with you!"

While the BJP's overall seat share was 1.76 per cent in 2011, it has gone up by 2.4 per cent in 2022. Yet, it is way behind the Congress, leave alone the Dravidian arch rivals. This was the first time that the BJP was able to put up the maximum number of candidates across the state to ensure its presence. It also had the resources to take on the ruling DMK.

While Kanyakumari remained a consolation for the party, the rout in Coimbatore, also considered a stronghold from where party's Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Sreenivasan is a legislator, would have come as a rude shock. Of the 21 city corporations, all that the BJP could manage was a lone councilor in Chennai from a Brahmin dominant ward.

On the other hand, the Congress had witnessed a rise in seat share this time, retaining its position as the third largest party. The national party had won a total 592 of the total 12,838 seats, doubling its share in the Corporations than in 2011. Congress' tally includes 73 Corporation wards, 151 municipal wards and 368 town panchayat wards. On the party's performance, TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “Had we contested independently, we would have won 10 times more seats than the BJP. In the assembly election, our strike rate was 72 per cent. The BJP could secure only 4 seats. The BJP should stop comparing itself with the Congress.”

Even the OBC Vanniyar-dominant Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the ultra Tamil nationalist, Naam Tamilar Katchi of film maker Seeman have treated the BJP's claim with disdain. Analysts too are amused at the chest thumping by the saffron camp. “It is preposterous to claim that the BJP had burst out in the political firmament as the third largest party simply because it had retained its base in one of its strongholds and a few seats across the state. Civic poll dynamics are different and this would not necessarily reflect in assembly or Lok Sabha elections,” political commentator A Marx said.

