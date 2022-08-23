New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will soon remove its Gujarat unit president C R Patil as it is "terrified" by the presence Aam Aadmi Party in the poll-bound state. The AAP national convenor, who embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat along with his deputy Manish Sisodia to campaign for his party ahead of assembly polls later this year, is scheduled to interact with youth in Bhavnagar city on issues of education and employment on the second day of his tour.

"In Gujarat, the BJP is badly terrified of the Aam Aadmi Party. According to sources, Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil is going to be removed soon," Kejriwal said in a tweeted in Hindi. "Is BJP so scared?" he asked. Kejriwal had on Monday sought to position the contest between the BJP and AAP in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls as a "Dharamyudh" like the Mahabharat where the ruling outfit has the "armies" of probe agencies CBI and the ED on its side, while his party has the "support of Lord Krishna".

The AAP national convener compared the BJP with the Kauravas, the defeated villains of the Mahabharat, and his side as the Pandavas, the victorious heroes of the Hindu epic. Addressing a townhall meeting in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, he had claimed that the BJP-ruled Gujarat is yearning for a change and the AAP has received immense support from the people.

This was the reason why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, Kejriwal said. The CBI had on Friday raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations in the country over allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The central prove agency registered a source-based FIR based and making Sisodia and others accused in the case following Delhi LG V K Saxena's recommendation for an investigation in the matter. (PTI)