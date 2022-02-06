Dehradun: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi who worshipped the Ganga at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar recently, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said the BJP had taught him the 'good thing' of going to temples and offering prayers.

Addressing a rally in Uttarkashi in support of party candidates, Nadda said the Congress leaders these days are going to temples and doing the 'aarti' of the Ganga and Yamuna. Warning voters, he said it are the same hypocritical people who put obstacles in the path of the construction of Lord Ram temple.

"However, the good part of it is that they have finally learned to go to temples from us. I am happy that you were finally reminded of the Indian culture and learned to go to temples from the BJP," he said.

Nadda emphatically said the BJP alone would bring development to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, leaving not a single household untouched.

"Apart from the BJP, other parties would come, make luring promises, mislead you and go... They will fill their coffers, serve their families but will not talk about the development," he said.

Appealing to people to vote for BJP candidates, Nadda said, "I can assure you confidently that be it Gangotri or Yamunotri, Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand, the development will be brought about by the BJP candidates only."

