Patna: Political chaos has started in Bihar over former RJD MLC Anwar Ahmad's son Asfar who manhandled the cops at Pirbahore Police station in Patna late Friday night. BJP Bihar leaders have started attacking chief minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order issue claiming the latter has become a "rubber stamp" of RJD.

BJP who happens to be in the opposition alleged that Nitish Kumar's government is "protecting the criminals and giving shelter to them". “Nitish Kumar has become a rubber stamp of RJD and it is the RJD people who are running the government due to which crime has increased in Bihar. There is no control over crime in Bihar and the morale of criminals has been boosted.

No action is being taken against the criminals and cops are being beaten up. The police who are supposed to save the life is feeling threatened. It has become clear that only the selected people are ruling the state due to which the police officers are not able to explain their pain as well,” Bihar BJP state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

He alleged that sand and liquor mafias were "openly doing their work without any fear". "The incident which happened at Pirbahore police station is an example. Criminals can do whatever they want to do. I must say that criminals cannot do anything in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The UP government uses bulldozers on the house of criminals," he said.

"Something similar happened in Siwan district but police is not taking any action due to pressure from one senior officer of Bihar government," the BJP alleged. Three days back, police teams had gone to arrest a liquor mafia in Siwan district after which the criminals had attacked on them with gunshots in which one police jawad had died under Siswan Police station.

Also read: Nitish Kumar claims his Delhi visit was successful

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi too jumped in and raised questions over the law and order in the state. "Past two days, the Sabzibagh area is disturbed after police detained a few people on suspicion of attacking police. There is RJD leader Anwar Ahmad who was nominated as MLC from the governor quota by Lalu Prasad.

Anwar is also chairman of Bihar Awami Cooperative Bank and his job was to convert black money of Lalu into white money. Anwar goes to the police station and abuses the police officers and his son Asfar threatens the police of removing them. Police have released Anwar Ahmad. Nitish ji calls it Jantaa Raj, is this Janata Raj? If it is really Jantaa Raj, Nitish ji should ensure to arrest Anwar Ahmad. The morale of the criminal associated with RJD is so high that they are free to do anything. They believe their government has come into power," Modi said.

Nitish Kumar too swung into action over the recent criminal incidents in Bihar and called a high level review meeting on law and order today. The meeting was attended by DGP S K Singhal, J S Gangwar- ADG (Headquarters) and chief secretary Amir Subhani. During the meeting, Nitish instructed the official to keep law and order on top priority and have no lacklustre attitude over criminal incidents.

Nitish also instructed ADG police headquarters to brief the media on a daily basis about major criminal incidents along with police patrolling round the clock. RJD on other hand rejected the claim of BJP leaders saying that Anwar Ahmad has been suspended from the party for eight years and is no longer associated with the party.

“Former MLC Anwar Ahmad was suspended from the party eight years ago and now few people are associating him with RJD. The administration is taking strict action against those who are taking the law into their hands. There is no question of any compromise on crime, communalism and corruption. You must investigate before spreading such news. Many people were earlier associated with RJD and today they are in BJP as MP. People are in frustration after going out of power,”said RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav.