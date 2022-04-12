New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of the Chief Secretary of Punjab and officers of the Electricity Department in Delhi on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa targeted Kejriwal and said that the meeting was "completely unconstitutional".

Sirsa said that it is surprising that neither the CM of Punjab Bhagwant Mann nor the Power Minister was present in the meeting. Sirsa questioned the capacity under which Arvind Kejriwal called the meeting. Sirsa added, "Do they think that the 92 MLAs who were won by the public in Punjab are worthless or does Kejriwal consider himself as super CM. Do you consider Bhagwant Mann to be worthless?"

Sirsa highlighted that even after 24 hours, neither Arvind Kejriwal nor Bhagwant Mann said anything on the issue.

