New Delhi: The launch of the book '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India' authored by Congress senior leader Manish Tewari has given the Congress rivals another chance of embarrassing the party and its performance. As the name suggests, the book talks about prominent national security situations that the nation has faced. One of these situations is the 26/11 attacks of Mumbai, which has now become a point of discussion after the book's launch.

In the book, the Congress leader has said that the restraint practised by the UPA-led government during the 26/11 attacks proved to be a bad choice and became a 'weakness' instead of a 'strength'. He also said that sometimes, actions ought to speak louder than words, and these attacks were one such time. But instead of giving a kinetic response, the UPA government made the mistake of going 'soft' on the terrorists.

"For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness," Tewari said in the book.

Highlighting this opinion, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia held a press conference and said that the book concludes and confirms that the Congress government was absolutely useless. He further added that the government should have acted promptly at that time, and it saddens him that because of the incapabilities of the UPA government, the whole nation suffered.

He also said that until now, it was the public and the Congress rival parties that criticised the party for compromising with the nation's security during the 26/11 attacks. But now, a senior leader from the party himself has agreed that the authorities could have been more vigilant and saved the lives of hundreds of Indians who died.

He asked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to be accountable for their party's past actions and speak up. He asked them for an explanation as to why the IAF authorities were not given the permissions to strike. He further clarified that the IAF was ready to strike and had even asked the then prime minister Manmohan Singh for the permission, but it was denied on the orders of Sonia Gandhi.

Tewari is the second Congress leader to have criticised the UPA government in his book in the recent past, followed by Salman Khurshid who was lately in the limelight for controversies around his book.

The 26/11 attacks were executed by the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in India in 2008. The entire city of Mumbai was under attack with coordinated shootings and bomb attacks orchestrated at several prime locations in Mumbai. Around 300 people were injured and 166 were killed during this brutal terrorist attack in the financial capital of India.