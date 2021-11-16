New Delhi: On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged that the BJP government is taking unnecessary credit and has "compromised" with the quality for cost cutting of this project.

"It was someone else's idea, but BJP has reached there to take credit. BJP is responsible for compromising with the standards of the expressway. They have made a hollow move by cutting the cost of this project, in which they have reduced all the facilities and even compromised with the quality," said Pramod Tiwari.

"But where is its link with Varanasi and Prayagraj? Where are the public amenities? Even if the BJP makes 10 such pathways, it is for sure that it is not coming to power again. They are ignoring several important issues like but due to anarchy, inflation and the issue of stray animals. Whatever (plane landings on expressway) is happening today, it is just a publicity stunt," added Tiwari.

He further added, "This is not the first such expressway. There are many others where plane landings were made. But this Government is doing so much of publicity and advertisements. I welcome such developmental work but there will always be a question mark on the quality of this expressway."

During the launch event, PM had also attacked the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in the state, alleging it for not cooperating with the Centre.

