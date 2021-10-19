Kolkata: The BJP West Bengal unit on Monday took out protest rallies across the state against attack on the Hindu minorities, vandalization of temples and Durga puja marquees in Bangladesh and questioned the silence of Trinamool Congress on the issue. The saffron party took out rallies in every district of the state condemning the "attack" on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country and demanded immediate action and punishment of those involved in the communal violence by the Bangladesh government. It claimed that the communal attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh is "part of a bigger plan" to scare them away from that country and it was with this in mind that BJP had mooted the Citizenship Amendment Act to protect them.

TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh had recently voiced concern over "disturbing incidents" from some areas of Bangladesh during the Durga puja celebrations. The party took out two rallies in southern and northern parts of the city in which party activists waved placards denouncing the unprovoked attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Senior state BJP leader Debasree Chaudhuri said the "barbaric attack" on the Hindus in Bangladesh is "condemnable".

"Globally recognized philanthropic organizations like ISKCON have come under attack in Bangladesh. The global community is outraged at the barbaric attack. The way the Hindus were attacked there is condemnable. We stand by our Hindu brothers and sisters in Bangladesh," the former union minister said.

The party also organized protests in Jalpaiguri, Asansol, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, Malda, Birbhum, Burdwan, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Basirhat, Hooghly districts of the state. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar condemning the attacks termed them as "barbaric which have no place in the civilized world". "Such attacks on innocent minorities in Bangladesh are not only brutal but have no place in the civilized world. The Bangladesh government must take action against the culprits and ensure the safety and security of the minorities," he told reporters in South Dinajpur district.

"Some political parties have maintained a silence on the matter to protect their vote bank," he said in an oblique reference to the ruling TMC.

Echoing Majumdar, BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that BJP is the only party which is genuinely concerned about the "plight" of minorities like the Hindus, Buddhists and others in the neighbouring countries. "We don't consider the chain of events during Durga Puja festival in isolation. This is part of an effort to scare the minority population so that they leave Bangladesh. This is part of a bigger plan. It was with this in mind that BJP had mooted the CAA.

"Many other parties are unfortunately passing off the attacks in Bangladesh as internal matters of that country ... Those who opposed the CAA for political reasons did not think about the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. TMC leadership has maintained silence on the attacks - not a single word of condemnation," the BJP leader said.

Also read: BJP delegation meets Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata over ISKCON temple violence in Noakhali

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with a delegation of party MLAs visited Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and met its officers to register the party's protest against the attack on Hindus in that country. TMC leader Krishanu Mitra in a tweet hit out at the BJP and referred to the killing of migrant workers in Kashmir. He said the saffron party should stop lecturing Bangladesh on the issue of protection of Hindus. While the @BJP4India & GOI lectures the Bangladesh govt over the security of Hindus in Comilla and elsewhere from extremists, the Modi govt itself continues to fail to provide security to Indians, primarily Hindus in J&K. Two more Hindu labourers killed by terrorists in Kulgam, he tweeted.

Terrorists have gunned down at least four migrant workers during the weekend, including two from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday. On Saturday a street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras.

Ghosh, who is the TMC state general secretary, had tweeted "Some disturbing news is coming from Bangladesh. Though the Sheikh Hasina government and many people of that country oppose such acts, why is @PMOIndia a mute spectator? The Centre should play an effective role, and the BJP mustn't do cheap drama of fake Hindutva over it. We want the safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh".



Violence had erupted in pockets of Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion at Cumilla, around 100 km from Dhaka, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in many affected areas. However, sporadic clashes broke out between the police and bigots as media reported the vandalization of Hindu temples and Durga puja venues. At least five persons were killed and scores of others were injured in the clashes.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had last week said that action will be taken again those trying to "disturb communal harmony".

She had also said that the perpetrators would be hunted down and punished.

PTI