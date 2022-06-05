New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday suspended spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership after their controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad stirred a major row, party sources said.

It should be noted that Nupur Sharma had kicked up a storm when she purportedly made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate while Naveen Jindal reportedly wrote offensive content against Islam on his Twitter handle. In protest of Nupur Sharma's comments, riots broke out in Kanpur earlier this week resulting in injuries to at least seven people and damage to property.

Earlier in the day the BJP issued a statement saying that it respects all religions and condemns insults of any religious personality. BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said in the statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion adding that the party does not promote such people or philosophy.

"The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy," said Singh in the statement.

"India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates 75th year of its independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the statement said.

However, the statement did not directly mention the controversial comment made by Sharma. Earlier a case was registered against her by Mumbai Police following a complaint Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy.