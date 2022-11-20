Dhoraji (Gujarat): The local residents of Gujarat's Dhoraji have expressed confidence in the BJP forming government in the state once again in the upcoming Assembly polls stating that they do not need any other party as the ruling BJP works for the people. PM Modi addressed an election rally in Dhoraji today.

Speaking to ANI, a local woman said, "This is Modi's Gujarat. There will only be the Modi government here, no other government will come here. BJP will win. We do not need any other government. BJP does our work, we are safe under the BJP. It listens to public needs"

Another local lauded PM Modi's work and confided that the country would move forward under his leadership. "This is PM Modi's first rally in Dhoraji after becoming the Prime Minister. I go to his every rally. He is probably the first Prime Minister who has done such good work for the country. The country will keep moving forward till he is the Prime Minister," she said.

"We have great pride and respect for our Prime Minister," another local said. A local who came to the Prime Minister's rally for the first time said it is a matter of pride that PM Modi is coming to their place. Another local said that development is visible on the ground unlike earlier when there were only talks of development.

"I attend all his rallies. There is always something new to know. Earlier there used to be talks of development in Gujarat, but now there is actual development on the ground," he said. Another attendee in the rally who came from Rajasthan to attend PM Modi's rally said, "We have especially come from Rajasthan with friends to listen to PM Modi. Gujarat has good facilities and I believe that BJP will be elected again." The two-phased Assembly elections will be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)