Mirzapur/Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Singh Dev made a scathing attack on the former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav. He was addressing a public meeting at Adal Haat in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Speaking further, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Earlier, goons were ruling the roost in Uttar Pradesh. Miscreants used to tease girls and people didn't muster the courage to lodge FIRs against the Samajwadi Party-backed lumpen elements."

"Suppose, an SHO of a police station files a case then a phone call from Lucknow or higher-ups would be enough to let the accused released from the lockup," said UP BJP chief.

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav's promise to provide free electricity up to 300 units to people in Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh said, Akhilesh government had brought the state to 'Lantern age.'

Electricity supply was available in just three districts of Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi rule, he said.

The condition of farmers in the state during the Akhilesh government had been miserable and they were living in penury, said Swatantra Dev Singh, adding, "Now, the condition of farmers in Uttar Pradesh has gone for a major change."

Uttar Pradesh has been achieving progress in all spheres of life under the leadership of the Yogi Adityanath government, he added.