Amravati (Maharashtra): A BJP-sponsored bandh in Amravati took a violent turn with incidents of stone-pelting, damaging vehicles and a mild caning by the police here on Saturday.

The bandh call was given by BJP following the statewide protests and rallies carried out by some Muslim organisations on Friday in protest against the recent communal violence that erupted in Tripura.

Minor incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Amravati and Malegaon (Nashik). Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil made a late-night video appeal to all groups to maintain restraint.

Walse-Patil, along with other leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) government, called upon the people to maintain restraint.

"I am monitoring the situation with the help of senior police officers and discussing with Opposition leaders. All the guilty will be dealt with an iron hand," he said

The BJP called for the Amravati bandh to protest against the Friday demonstrations, resulting in massive crowds surging onto the roads, shouting slogans, carrying banners and flags.