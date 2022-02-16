Lucknow: BJP's Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi Wednesday said he had received death threats from an unknown caller. Tripathi said he received a call from an unknown number, with the caller threatening to shoot him down. Police has registered an FIR in the matter.

Speaking about the incident, Tripathi said that he received the call at around 5:45 am. The caller said he hailed Mainpuri and was a supporter of Akhilesh Yadav, Tripathi claimed. "The Samajwadi Party has gone mad. Mainpuri, their secure fort, is about to collapse. SP Singh Baghel has been attacked, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya has been attacked, and now finally they have started to threaten the BJP spokesperson," Tripathi said.

"You cannot make the BJP cower with these threats of shooting someone. BJP will win the elections, and SP's disappointment is clearly visible. No matter how much they try, BJP workers will not be afraid. SP's defeat (in the elections) is guaranteed," he added. The BJP spokesperson said he could not record the call as he did not know how to. The police, meanwhile, has assured that they will soon nab the accused.

Two phases in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have already been conducted. The third phase will commence on February 20. The last phase of the seven-phase polling process will be conducted on March 7, with results scheduled to come out on March 10.