New Delhi: India need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country since it had three Muslim and one Sikh Prime Minister throughout its brief political history, BJP's IT head Amit Malviya said in response to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who said that while the UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its Prime Minister, Indians are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA. "India, which has had three Muslim and one Sikh President, a Sikh PM for 10 years, minorities in top judicial positions and even the armed forces, need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country. But Mehbooba must walk the talk and back a Hindu for J&K’s CM," Malviya tweeted.

Earlier the PDP chief had tweeted, "Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA." Rishi Sunak, who traces his lineage from Punjab got elected as the UK's 57th Prime Minister on Monday.