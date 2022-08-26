Chennai: The BJP Tamil Nadu unit launched an offensive against DMK Peravoorani MLA N Ashok Kumar, who organized a Moi Feast (traditional crowdfunding feast) at a wedding hall at the Peravoorani-Pattukottai road a few days ago.

BJP State President K Annamalai has accused the DMK MLA of organizing the Moi event to overcome his financial crisis. The collections at the feast were also aimed at bypassing the scrutiny of the income tax department, the BJP leader said.

A large number of goats were sacrificed and delicious food was cooked for the visitors and relatives. Thousands of people participated in this feast. While it is said that food has been served to 15000 people, it has been reported that up to Rs 11 crore has been collected from different sections. Hence, it has grabbed everyone's attention as the collections made for Kumar's feast have been the highest ever for such an event. Invariably, it has become a hot topic of discussion in political circles.

Also Read: CBI conducts searches in TN in cash-for-votes case

Elaborating further, Annamalai in a statement, added, "So far, no individual has garnered such a huge amount of Rs 11 crores in a Moi Feast and Peravoorani DMK MLA, Ashok Kumar has surely made a lot of money," he added.

Moi Feast is the last chance for those who are stuck in tough times financially and need support to get back on their own without taking loans on interest, he added. For his own profit, the DMK MLA has served non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes to over 8,000 people, he added.

According to reports, the delicious part of this feast is the arrangements made at the event-about 40 collection counters with cash counting machines and bank officials to immediately deposit in a bank account. All those, who attended the feast, had to extend support in the range of Rs.1,000 to Rs.5 lakhs. Cheques were accepted for amounts above Rs 2 lakhs. "How IT department officials have turned a blind eye to this massive collection in cash, though common people are asked numerous questions for payments over just Rs 50000," said one local.

Earlier also, money flowed in abundance at Tulabharam (weighing in cash or precious things) recently held for Dravida Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani. This video went viral on social media at that time.