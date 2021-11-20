New Delhi: BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at the Congress party on Saturday over its Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's comment where he referred to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his elder brother.

Speaking to the media Patra said that it was the Congress that has compared Hindutva with ISIS and now a leader of the same party Navjot Singh Sidhu described Imran Khan as his elder brother at Kartarpur Sahib.

Patra also said that Sidhu's love for Pakistan is a matter of grave concern for crores of Indians. He said that Punjab is a border state which has its own significance for internal security adding that leaders in border states should have maturity.

"Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?" he said.

He further alleged that earlier Sidhu had also given slogans like "Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan" and "Mera Yaar Imran Khan". Patra said that Siddhu has also embraced the Pakistan Army Chief who prepared terrorists against India.

He said that this is a pattern of Congress in which their leaders have been showing love to Pakistan, among them Salman Khurshid, Mani Shankar Aiyar.

"Above all, there is Rahul Gandhi who abuses Hindus and questions Hindutva," said Patra.

It seems that the BJP has got the answer to the taunts of the opposition regarding the farm laws being repealed in Sidhu's statement.

