Dehradun: Large cut-out of Late CDS Bipin Rawat in Rahul Gandhi's rally in Dehradun on December 16 has erupted a fresh controversy in the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand.

The cut-out has been prominently placed along with that of the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi. The size of the CDS cut- out is even larger than both the cut-outs.

Both the parties are trying to cash in the stature of CDS as he belongs to Uttarakhand and recently died in a tragic helicopter crash.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of a war memorial in Dehradun. The entry gate of the memorial has been named after General Rawat. The ruling party also felicitated close to 200 families of martyrs on the occasion.

In a counter-attack, BJP also put up several posters in the city questioning Congress’s sudden respect for ex-CDS Late Bipin Rawat.

In the poster, it is written, “Will those who called General Rawat roadside goon be able to respect the Army?”.

The poster has come as a reply to the campaign posters put up by the Congress Party.

