Bhubaneswar: A day after Odisha MLA Prasant Jagdev's car ploughed through a crowd, leaving 22 people including cops injured, the opposition BJP on Sunday demanded his expulsion from the ruling BJD and claimed that suspension of the lawmaker from the regional party was just an eyewash. The demand was made by senior BJP leader and the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra who met the injured people at a hospital after reaching here from New Delhi on Sunday. Responding to this, BJD said the saffron party should first look into Lakhimpur Kheri incident before commenting.

Sambit Patra said that Jagdev was a habitual offender and his suspension from the ruling party was just an eyewash to mislead people. The senior BJP leader claimed that Jagdev did not just attempt to kill people, but also tried to murder democracy. He asked "Why has the BJD not expelled its Bahubali (muscleman) MLA despite his involvement in a series of violent incidents?" He was referring to Jagdev's alleged attack on a Dalit leader of BJP last year, which led to his suspension.

Responding to BJP's attack, BJD said that the saffron party only wants to politicise the incident and that the ruling party has already sought the strictest action against the MLA. BJD also said that BJP should look into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh before commenting on the suspended BJD MLA.

Attacking BJP for its remarks, BJD Lok Sabha MP Pinaki Misra said on Sunday, “Chief Minister stated clearly that law will take its course and nobody will be spared." The BJD MLA has been charged with attempt to murder.

